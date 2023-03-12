Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DIA opened at $319.73 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

