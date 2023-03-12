Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.1% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $200,815,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,991 shares of company stock worth $23,102,528. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.34. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

