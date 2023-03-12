Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $292.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average is $290.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

