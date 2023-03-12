Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $248,000 in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rumble as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUM. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $137,372,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $18,375,000. Craft Ventures GP II LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $9,971,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $3,675,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM opened at $8.88 on Friday. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.06.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Rumble in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

