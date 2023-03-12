Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 838,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,600. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.