Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 838,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,600. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

