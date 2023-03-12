SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 373,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SeqLL Stock Down 20.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SQL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 403,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. SeqLL has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
SeqLL Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeqLL (SQL)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.