SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 373,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SeqLL Stock Down 20.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 403,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. SeqLL has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

