Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Sernova Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Sernova stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 29,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $222.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.35. Sernova has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technologies, including Cell Pouch implantable device technologies and immune-protected therapeutic cells. The company was founded on August 19, 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

