Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.22) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 725 ($8.72) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.82) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 712.86 ($8.57).

INF stock opened at GBX 690.20 ($8.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,601.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 664.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 604.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 707.60 ($8.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

