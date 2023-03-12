Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Drops By 35.0%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allianz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 526,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,541. Allianz has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($250.00) to €250.00 ($265.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($223.40) to €220.00 ($234.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($284.04) to €271.00 ($288.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.33.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

