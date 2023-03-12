Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rises By 58.5%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ARAV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

ARAV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,899. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 3,261,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 35.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

