Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rises By 58.5%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Several research analysts have commented on ARAV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.
ARAV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,899. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
