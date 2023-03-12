Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Increases By 110.8%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $159.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.65. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $140.00 and a 12-month high of $176.75.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

