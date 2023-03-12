Short Interest in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Drops By 94.7%

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Bilander Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Bilander Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

