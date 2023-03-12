Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Expands By 34.9%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Bridgford Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.48.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of frozen and snack food products. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and sandwiches.
