Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Decreases By 34.5%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bucher Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $436.92 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $436.92 and a 1 year high of $436.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.02.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

Further Reading

