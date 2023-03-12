Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Decreases By 34.5%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bucher Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Bucher Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $436.92 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $436.92 and a 1 year high of $436.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.02.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bucher Industries (BCHHF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.