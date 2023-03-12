Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Declines By 50.0%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BW LPG Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY remained flat at $9.60 during midday trading on Friday. BW LPG has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 12.49%. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.22.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

