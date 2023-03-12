Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Drops By 82.1%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cielo Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,375. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Cielo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th were given a $0.0109 dividend. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cielo Company Profile

CIOXY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

