Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Rises By 33.3%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

