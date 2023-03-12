Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Decreases By 99.6%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,635. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.70.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 10.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $135,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.