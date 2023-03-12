Short Interest in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Increases By 32.2%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,027. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,458,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,056,000 after purchasing an additional 568,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DCP Midstream by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,281,000 after buying an additional 2,899,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after purchasing an additional 178,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,643,000 after purchasing an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

