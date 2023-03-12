Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Expands By 36.9%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EARN shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of EARN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.56%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

