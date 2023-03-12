Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Decreases By 98.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 13th total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

FTXN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 170,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,462. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

