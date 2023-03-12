Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Increases By 200.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOODN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.