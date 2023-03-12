Short Interest in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Grows By 36.4%

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCMA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 93,975 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in HCM Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

HCM Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

HCMA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. HCM Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

