Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Grows By 53.6%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCW Biologics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of HCWB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 7,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,679. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.