Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Declines By 38.2%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hywin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hywin by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hywin by 164.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Hywin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hywin Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of HYW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. 39,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,319. Hywin has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

