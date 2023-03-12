Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Rises By 76.5%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXHL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXHL remained flat at $2.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

