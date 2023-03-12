Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rises By 33.3%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ITJTY stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITJTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Intrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 135 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.