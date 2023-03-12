Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Grows By 55.4%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth $21,978,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 183,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth $2,256,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,857,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Ituran Location and Control stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 21,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,780. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

