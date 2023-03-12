Short Interest in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Decreases By 74.4%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the February 13th total of 129,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 3.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 471,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Stock Performance

HCNE stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

