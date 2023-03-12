Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Grows By 181.0%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several analysts have commented on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Shares of KBCSY stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
