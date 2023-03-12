Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Drops By 19.3%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 355,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

