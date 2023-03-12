Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Expands By 272.1%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 272.1% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Medigus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. 11,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Medigus has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.58% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

