Short Interest in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declines By 46.6%

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 32,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

