Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Increases By 661.5%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 661.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 7,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,297. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($57.45) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

