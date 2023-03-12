Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Grows By 412.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 412.7% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nevada Copper Price Performance
NEVDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,536. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
