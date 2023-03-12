Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Grows By 412.7%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 412.7% from the February 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NEVDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,536. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Yerington, NV.

