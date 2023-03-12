Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Rises By 23.8%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,667.0 days.
Nomura Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NMEHF remained flat at $23.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Nomura Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.
About Nomura Real Estate
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura Real Estate (NMEHF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.