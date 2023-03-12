Short Interest in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Rises By 1,853.3%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, a growth of 1,853.3% from the February 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ONCS. StockNews.com began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 953,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,450. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

