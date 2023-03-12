Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Rises By 25.3%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

ORINF opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Orion Oyj has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. The firm’s customers are specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories.

