Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Decreases By 16.8%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otsuka in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $34.04 during midday trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.