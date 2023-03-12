Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Rises By 41.4%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Principal Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

