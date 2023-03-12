Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expands By 22.1%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE SAR traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 103,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAR. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.