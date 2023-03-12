Short Interest in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Declines By 16.7%

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHUA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 345,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

