Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Drops By 17.7%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOPH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 768,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

