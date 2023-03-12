Short Interest in Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Decreases By 18.4%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCO remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,734. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

