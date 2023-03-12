Short Interest in Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Declines By 70.0%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Taiyo Yuden Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.95. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. Taiyo Yuden has a fifty-two week low of $99.29 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

