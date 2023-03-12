Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Expands By 186.1%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 186.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. 85,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,045. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)
