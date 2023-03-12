Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Declines By 60.5%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TVE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.06. 17,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,087. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

