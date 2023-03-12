Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Expands By 198.2%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 145,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,706. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 92,252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.