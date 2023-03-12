Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Expands By 198.2%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
GDV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 145,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,706. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.