Short Interest in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Increases By 900.0%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

