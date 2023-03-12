Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Rises By 80.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Trading Down 0.9 %

Toshiba stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 20,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Toshiba will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toshiba Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

